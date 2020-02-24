Two boys -- one 16 years old and the other 17 -- were arrested for motor vehicle theft according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports. They boys are suspected of stealing a car at 9:46 p.m. Feb. 15 on the first block of West Beck Street, according to reports.

In other recent incident reports from the area:

* A woman claimed she was assaulted at 4 p.m. Feb. 16 in the 600 block of South High Street.

* A 36-year-old man was arrested for criminal damaging and disorderly conduct at 11:55 a.m. Feb. 14 on the 1300 block of South High Street after he broke the front door of a structure with a fire extinguisher.