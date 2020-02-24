Grove City police have filed felony armed-robbery charges against a man in connection with two incidents that occurred Feb. 13.

Columbus police arrested a man on a traffic stop and discovered he matched the description of the suspect in the Grove City robberies.

The first incident in Grove City occurred at 5 p.m. Feb. 13 at a business on the 3600 block of Broadway.

Officers responded to the scene, and a Huntsville, Ohio, woman told them a man had approached her as she was walking out of the building, grabbed her purse and attempted to pull it off her shoulder.

The woman said she struggled with the man to the front of her car. A male witness exited his car and yelled at the suspect, who let go of the purse, ran to his vehicle and drove away.

The victim described the suspect as a Hispanic male, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and wearing all burnt-orange clothing. He also had a right-eye deformity, according to the report.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect or his vehicle.

About 40 minutes later, officers were dispatched to a business on the 3300 block of Broadway on another robbery report.

A Columbus woman told police she and her son had just exited the business and were getting into their car when a man entered the car through the driver's-side passenger door.

He displayed a gun and demanded she give him her purse. He then grabbed the purse off her shoulder, pulled it over her head and exited the car with the purse, which contained debit and credit cards and a cellphone.

The man drove away, and the woman yelled she had been robbed and for someone to call police.

Two witnesses heard the woman, and one witness exited her car and called 911.

The other witness stayed in his car and followed the man's vehicle east on Parlin Drive.

The second witness told police the man ran through all the stop signs and drove at an excessive speed. He lost sight of the vehicle on Hoover Road.

Employees of the business told police a suspicious man had been in the building shortly before the robbery occurred. They described him as being Hispanic and having a right-eye deformity, reports stated.

Officers reviewed security footage from inside the business and found the man who fit the description of the suspect in both incidents.

Again, officers searched the area but were unable to find the man or his vehicle.

Columbus police later found the man.

In other recent Grove City police reports:

* Officers responded on three consecutive days to reports of thefts involving trailers.

A member of a band based in Grove City reported Feb. 15 that the group's 18-foot enclosed trailer valued at $10,000 was stolen from the lot at their office on the 6200 block of Seeds Road. The trailer was last seen at 7 p.m. Feb. 1 and was discovered missing at 7 p.m. Feb. 15, according to reports.

A harmonium, semitruck tires and miscellaneous personal items and tools were in the trailer at the time it was stolen. The total value of those items was set at $2,000, reports stated.

The next day, police responded to a parking lot on the 1600 block of Gateway Circle where a Columbus man told them his homemade trailer valued at $1,000 had been stolen between noon Feb. 9 and 8:59 a.m. Feb. 16. He said toolboxes containing numerous tools were attached to the side of the trailer. The man said he had permission to park his trailer on the lot, reports stated.

On Feb. 17, a Grove City man reported his enclosed trailer was broken into while it was parked in the 6100 block of Enterprise Parkway between 7 a.m. Feb. 9 and 6:25 p.m. Feb. 17. He said aluminum wheels, a semitrailer wheel, a motorcycle hitch carrier and a crowbar were stolen. Total loss was $1,835, reports stated.

* A resident on the 6300 block of Shawnee Street told police Feb. 12 that someone used an automated clearing-house transaction Feb. 4 to make an unauthorized $6,200 payment from her checking account on a credit card. The victim said she discovered the transaction Feb. 6. She said she also had been locked out of her online banking account and all of her accounts with her bank had been closed.

It is unclear how her accounts were accessed, reports stated.

* Two residents on the 3000 block of Addison Drive reported Feb. 13 that several items were stolen overnight from their car.

The items included a ring, a $750 money order and a laptop computer. Total loss was $3,030, reports stated. One resident told police he went out just after midnight Feb. 13 to get something out of the car and left it unlocked. They did not discover the items had been stolen until 4:49 p.m.

* A Grove City woman reported her electric bicycle was stolen Feb. 12 from a business on the 1600 block of Stringtown Road. The woman said she works at the business and parked the bicycle behind an enclosed dumpster when she arrived at 10:40 a.m. When her shift was over at 4 p.m., she went outside and found the bicycle valued at $450 was missing.