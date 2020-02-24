A Dallas Cowboys-themed jacket worth $55 was reported stolen to the Hilliard Division of Police between 4:30 and 6:20 p.m. Feb. 10 from a building on the 4500 block of Cosgray Road.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

* Wireless in-ear headphones and a charging dock were reported stolen between 2 p.m. Feb. 10 and 9:40 a.m. Feb. 13 from a building on the 5100 block of Davidson Road.

* A purse, a gym bag, a wallet, credit cards, a driver's license, a checkbook and clothes were reported stolen between noon and 12:20 p.m. Feb. 7 from a vehicle parked on the 3300 block of Mill Meadow Drive. Property loss was reported at $308.

* A woman told police Feb. 8 that security cameras, a trail camera and microSD cards were stolen between 9 a.m. and noon Nov. 24 from the 3200 block of Reed Point Drive. Property loss was reported at $242.

* Tools, a stereo, speakers, an impact drill, a hammer drill, clothes and a suction cup were reported stolen at noon Feb. 10 from a vehicle parked on the 4000 block of Cape Hope. Property loss was reported at $1,490.

* A 28-year-old man was arrested for obstructing official business, a misdemeanor charge, at 2:55 a.m. Feb. 8 at Britton Parkway and Cemetery Road.

* A 21-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia at 5 a.m. Feb. 13 on the 3600 block of Parkway Lane.