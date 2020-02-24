Recruited by the U.S. Army and Navy from small towns and elite colleges, more than 10,000 women served as codebreakers during World War II.

While their brothers and boyfriends took up arms, these women learned the meticulous work of code-breaking. Their efforts shortened the war, saved countless lives and gave them access to careers previously denied to them.

Although a strict vow of secrecy nearly erased their efforts from history, journalist Liza Mundy used archival research and interviews with surviving codebreakers to bring to life a vital story of American courage, service and scientific accomplishment in her 2017 book "Code Girls."

Consider reading the book and joining the Thursday Mornings book-discussion group on March 26, when Mundy's book will be the topic.

Thursday Mornings meets at 10:30 a.m. the last Thursday of the month at Old Worthington Library, 820 High St. On April 23, Natasha Boyd's "The Indigo Girl" will be considered. Trevor Noah's "Born a Crime," in which "The Daily Show" host traces his coming of age during the twilight of apartheid in South Africa, is up for discussion May 28.

Also held at Old Worthington Library are the first Wednesday of the month meetings of the Speaking Volumes book-discussion group; all start at 7:30 p.m.

Participants will gather Wednesday, March 4, April 1 and May 6 to talk about "The Island of Sea Women" by Lisa See, "The Enlightenment of Bees" by Rachel Linden and "Transcription" by Kate Atkinson, respectively.

The Northwest Passages book-discussion group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the third Wednesday of the month at Northwest Library, 2280 Hard Road.

Spring book selections include "The Second Mountain" by David Brooks on March 18, "Man's 4th Best Hospital" by Samuel Shem on April 15 and "A Beginner's Guide to the End" by B.J. Miller on May 20.

Hillary Kline is a communications specialist for Worthington Libraries.