Branch Rickey, general manager of the Brooklyn Dodgers, visited Columbus on Feb. 5, 1948, less than a year after signing Jackie Robinson and ending the color barrier in Major League Baseball.

Rickey was born Dec. 20, 1881, in Stockdale, Ohio, and attended Ohio Wesleyan University, where he played catcher on the baseball team.

He later coached the team and went on to play and coach in the majors.

Rickey, who died Dec. 9, 1965, was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in 1967.

Rickey is interred at Rush Township Burial Park in Rushtown, Ohio.