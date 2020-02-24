A 37-year-old Springfield woman was arrested for assault after New Albany Police Department officers at 10:35 a.m. Feb. 11 were dispatched to a business on the 8800 block of Smith's Mill Road North.

The woman was seen physically assaulting five coworkers, according to the report. She had been restrained by coworkers before officers arrived.

When officers placed the woman in handcuffs, she attempted to kick at coworkers while being escorted out of the building, the report said.

When explaining the altercation, the woman told police a supervisor told her to pick up a paper off the floor, and she told her no because her legs were hurting.

The woman told police that she came back to get her identification after being terminated from employment and became angry because everyone was telling her to leave. She said she "felt attacked."

The woman was told she could be arrested if she returned to the business, according to the report.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

* A 19-year-old Columbus man was cited for drug paraphernalia, drug abuse and controlled-substance possession or use after a traffic stop at 12:29 p.m. Feb. 15 on the 7000 block of Dean Farm Road.

* A 39-year-old Columbus man was cited for drug abuse and controlled-substance possession or use after a traffic stop at 11:57 p.m. Feb. 12 at Forest Drive and Smith's Mill Road.

* A 43-year-old La Puente, California, man was cited for drug abuse, controlled-substance possession or use and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 8:46 p.m. Feb. 11 at state Route 161 and U.S. Route 62.

* A 25-year-old Newark woman was cited for drug paraphernalia and a 29-year-old Pataskala man was arrested on a warrant from the Columbus Division of Police after a traffic stop at 7:27 p.m. Feb. 11 at state Route 161 and U.S. Route 62. The police report did not list the reason for the Columbus warrant. The man also was cited for driving under suspension and driving with a headlight out.

* A 25-year-old Washington Court House man was cited for drug abuse and controlled-substance possession or use after a traffic stop at 3:15 p.m. Feb. 11 at state Route 161 and U.S. Route 62.