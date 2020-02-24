A 27-year-old Columbus woman reported her residence on the 2000 block of Yorkhull Lane was broken into at 10:15 a.m. Feb. 14 and more than $4,000 worth of items, including a vehicle, were taken.

According to the report, the woman said she answered a knock at the door but no one was there, and then she went to shower.

After showering, she said, a man approached her with a gun and ordered her to go back upstairs.

She said she then heard the intruder drive away in her mother's car after taking several credit cards, a cellphone and other items. No arrests have been reported.

In other recent police reports from the Northland area:

* A juvenile Columbus resident reported having a cellphone stolen while being threatened with a knife at 8:46 p.m. Feb. 12 on the 1000 block of Shanley Drive.

* A group of juvenile students reported a man exposing himself in a public parking lot at 7:33 a.m. Feb. 13 on the 4000 block of Karl Road.

* A 20-year-old Columbus resident reportedly was slapped and choked while held against a car at 10:05 a.m. Feb. 14 on the 4000 block of Brooklyn Court. The victim declined to press charges, according to the report.

* A 47-year-old Columbus resident reported he was robbed of $400 at gunpoint at 4:15 p.m. Feb. 14 on the 4000 block of Sinclair Road.

* A 25-year-old Columbus resident reported being threatened over damage to a car at 1 p.m. Feb. 14 on the 2000 block of Woodduck Way.

* A 23-year-old Columbus resident and a 24-year-old Columbus resident reported being threatened with a metal bar by a store employee at 12:24 p.m. Feb. 12 in a business on the 5000 block of Meadows Lane.