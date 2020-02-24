A Columbus resident reported to Columbus police at 2:28 p.m. Feb. 14 his vehicle had been stolen from the first block of East Long Street.

According to the report, the man used his cellphone to track his vehicle to a business on the 5000 block of Olentangy River Road.

He said he found his car unoccupied and pulled the key from the ignition.

He told police he confronted the suspect, who attempted to return the vehicle, and the suspect appeared scared and started to apologize to the victim.

Police apprehended the suspect.

In other recent Columbus Division of Police reports from northwest Columbus:

* An employee of a store on the 5000 block of Tuttle Crossing Boulevard reported at 4:50 p.m. Feb. 18, someone had stolen designer sunglasses and frames.

The items were valued at $1,500. No arrests have been reported, but the suspects were recorded on video security footage, and store officials said they plan to pursue charges, according to the report.

* A Dublin woman reported a temporary license plate was removed from her vehicle between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. Feb. 11 on Blazer Parkway and Center Park Circle. She noticed the registration numbers had been cut off, according to the report.

* A Columbus man reported the keys to his vehicle had been stolen and someone had rummaged through his car at 8:45 p.m. Feb. 13 on the 2000 block of Plaza Crown Drive. Two keys were taken, but nothing else was reported missing.

* A Columbus man who lives on the 4000 block of Central Middletowne Street reported Feb. 18 he is being harassed via text messages.

* A Dublin woman reported her car was stolen at 4 p.m. Feb. 16 from the 5000 block of Hayden Run Boulevard.

* A woman reported at noon Feb. 15 her residence on the 5000 block of Lexi Lane North had been entered by someone.

She said she left her residence to find her debit card and when she came back she discovered the front door had been opened, according to the report.

* A woman reported her residence on the 7000 block of Crossover Boulevard had been entered and items were stolen from her garage between midnight and 5:45 p.m. Feb. 10.

* A man reported he was harassed and spit on at 1:53 p.m. Feb. 15 on the 7000 block of Sawmill Road.