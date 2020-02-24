Powell police said someone fraudulently used a credit card belonging to a resident of the 600 block of Gradall Court to rack up $9,400 in charges.

The incident was reported at 10:28 a.m. Feb. 6.

In other recent Powell police reports:

* A credit card and jewelry worth $1,173 were stolen from the 3800 block of Attucks Drive in a theft reported at 3:56 p.m. Feb. 13.

* Merchandise valued at $278 was stolen from a business on the 10000 block of Sawmill Parkway in a theft reported at 4:47 p.m. Feb. 11.

In recent Delaware County Sheriff's reports:

* A credit card and $317 cash were stolen from the 700 block of Enterprise Drive in Lewis Center in a theft reported at 12:01 a.m. Feb. 14.

* Merchandise valued at $46 was stolen from a business on the 8800 block of Columbus Pike in Lewis Center in a theft reported at 2:07 a.m. Feb. 12.

* A pair of shoes valued at $120 was stolen from a business on the 100 block of Meadow Park Avenue in Lewis Center in a theft reported at 7:37 p.m. Feb. 8.

* Deputies responded to a burglary alarm at 2:13 a.m. Feb. 7 and found a business in the first block of Green Meadows Drive in Lewis Center had been broken into and ransacked.

No property was listed as missing in the police report.