An 18-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested on charges including tampering with evidence, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of controlled substances and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle after police responded to a report of shots fired at 12:37 p.m. Feb. 9 in the parking lot of a department store on the 2600 block of Taylor Road Southwest.

In other recent Reynoldsburg police reports:

* Officers arrested a 45-year-old Columbus man on charges of drug possession and drug-abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia after responding to a suspicious car at a fast-food restaurant on the 13000 block of Baltimore-Reynoldsburg Road shortly before 2 a.m. Feb. 14.

* A 38-year-old Laurelville man was arrested on charges of drug possession and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia after police were called to a department store on the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest at 10:57 p.m. Feb. 13.

* A 26-year-old employee of a restaurant on the 7200 block of East Main Street told police at 5:55 p.m. Feb. 13 an unknown person stole a tip jar off the restaurant counter.

* Police arrested an 18-year-old Reynoldsburg man on domestic-violence, assault and aggravated-menacing charges after responding to a domestic disturbance on the 6500 block of East Livingston Avenue at 3:18 p.m. Feb. 12.

* A 37-year-old Columbus man was charged with criminal trespassing at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12 after police responded to a report of a suspicious person at a department store on the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest.

* A 34-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested on OVI charges after police were called to a pub on the 7500 block of East Main Street at midnight Feb. 9.

* Officers arrested a 39-year-old Reynoldsburg man on theft charges after they were called to a disturbance at an apartment on the 6800 block of Greenleaf Drive shortly after 11:30 p.m. Feb. 9.

* Police arrested a 57-year-old Columbus man on charges of menacing by stalking after being called at 12:18 a.m. Feb. 8 to a disturbance at a home on the 6500 block of Santa Cruz Place.