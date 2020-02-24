For some, a breakfast without eggs, bacon, sausage, butter-topped toast and a cup of coffee isn't breakfast.

Portia Yiamouyiannis respectfully disagrees.

The vegan-restaurant maven and owner of a health-food store recently opened Portia's Diner, a breakfast-and-lunch option in Clintonville that is free of meat, dairy, gluten and genetically modified organisms.

The 34-seat diner has replaced Whole World Natural Restaurant & Bakery, 3269 N. High St. in Columbus. Whole World closed in 2017.

Yiamouyiannis said the mixture of spices and other ingredients -- such as coconut butter instead of dairy butter -- makes a dish taste the way it does.

"Yes, spices make the difference," she said.

Plant-based proteins can be similar to meat, she said. In other cases, they don't quite add up but are no less appetizing, she said.

"The YumBurger doesn't taste like a burger, but it's excellent if you like really yummy food," Yiamouyiannis said.

Customers will find breakfast options using tofu instead of eggs; a vegetable chili with butternut squash, carrots, onions, black beans and kidney beans; and an Italian sub with vegetarian pepperoni, coconut-based smoked Gouda and traditional garnishes.

Some of the diner's menu items need little or no vegan interpretation, such as salads, soups, home fries and granola.

"What I'm trying to do is make it so people can love it, whether they're meat-eaters or not meat-eaters," Yiamouyiannis said.

Most entrees cost $8 to $14.

In addition to being gluten-free, Portia's is sparing in its use of oils, Yiamouyiannis said. However, food made off the premises might come in contact with gluten, she said.

A soy-free menu offers other options.

The diner's interior was refurbished, with a bright coat of paint on the walls and counter seating at a newly installed stainless-steel bar, at which food, coffee and juice drinks are served.

A dessert case was removed, and Whole World's iconic wall mural -- featuring woodland creatures -- is gone, too.

Yiamouyiannis also is the owner of Portia's Cafe, 4428 Indianola Ave. in Columbus; Portia's Next Door, a coffee shop, deli and breakfast destination next to the cafe; and Clintonville Natural Foods, 4398 Indianola Ave.

Portia's Diner is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. The restaurant is closed Mondays.

Yiamouyiannis said she expects to add weekend hours -- and pizza -- soon.

For more information, call 614-972-7130.

====

Add Sweetwaters Tea & Coffee to the food-and-beverage mix at Hamilton Quarter, a Columbus mixed-use development off Hamilton Road and mostly south of state Route 161, just outside New Albany.

Sweetwaters made its announcement Feb. 11.

City Barbeque and Beerhead Bar & Eatery also announced Feb. 3 they would join Hamilton Quarter.

====

Kalamata's Kitchen began a 12-month, 12-city tasting tour Feb. 22 at the North Market, 59 Spruce St. in Columbus.

Geared toward children and families, the kitchen will feature bites from North Market vendors that are meant to represent food from around the world. Founded in 2018 by Derek Wallace and Sarah Thomas, the business helps children learn about cultures through food.

Children will receive a VIP badge, and a special passport will be stamped each time they try a new food.

Admission is free.

gseman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekGary