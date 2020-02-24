A couple on the 3100 block of Avalon Road reported the theft of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry and money from their home.

The couple said they were gone from 9:50 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. Feb. 3, and when they returned, the front and back doors to their house, which they thought they had locked, were open.

Items reportedly taken from the house included $15,000 in cash, jewelry -- including a Rolex watch -- valued together at $7,000 and $100 in clothing.

Police had no suspects but were able to take fingerprints from the scene as evidence.

In other recent Upper Arlington Police Division reports:

* A Columbus construction company reported the theft of equipment valued together at $3,750 from a work site on the 2900 block of Tremont Road between 5 a.m. Feb. 1 and 6 a.m. Feb. 3.

* A man on the 2900 block of Mt. Holyoke Road reported the theft of two personal checks from his mail, forged and cashed. The checks were written for $100.54 and $1,225 and cashed in the amounts of $500.54 and $1,225, respectively. The time and date of the incident wasn't provided, but the report was entered into the UAPD log Feb. 10.

* A woman on the 1400 block of Lafayette Drive reported three checks she put in a mailbox on the 4900 block of Gettysburg Road were stolen between Dec. 1 and Feb. 7. The checks reportedly were forged and cashed in the amounts of $60.01, $59.32 and $1,142.72.

* A 36-year-old Columbus man was charged with two counts of theft and telecommunications fraud after he allegedly store jewelry valued together at $16,900, two credit cards and $8,213.86 in cash from a woman on the 5300 block of Riverside Drive between Jan. 31 and Feb. 8. The man was taken to the Franklin County jail.