Whitehall police are seeking the public's help in identifying two men allegedly involved in an incident Feb. 23 outside a Whitehall restaurant.

At 11:17 p.m. Feb. 23, police received a call of multiple people fighting in the area of El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant, 4740 E. Main St.

While police were en route, additional calls were received of shots fired, said Whitehall police Lt. Chad Wilder.

After further investigation, it was determined the fight occurred in the restaurant's parking lot and that two male suspects had brandished guns. One of the men is believed to have fired several rounds at a vehicle fleeing from the scene, according to reports.

Police released photos of both suspects. Those who think they know their identities are asked to call 614-237-6333.

