At 8:30 p.m. Feb. 12, Worthington Division of Police officers responded to a disturbance among customers at a grocery store on the first block of West Wilson Bridge Road.

A man said another customer threatened him and used a racial slur against him, according to the police report.

The man who allegedly was accosted was using a battery-driven cart to move around the store, the report said.

An eyewitness said the man in the cart became belligerent when the cart stopped working, and he was being rude to workers as he demanded a new one.

The other customer, who was accused of making the threat, said he told the man in the cart to treat employees more respectfully, and the man in the cart started following him around the store.

The man said he never made a threat against the man in the cart but did use a racial slur.

Because officers found no evidence a threat was made, no arrests were made, according to the report.

In other recent Worthington police incident reports:

* Between Jan. 5 and Feb. 9, a former employee of a business on the 6100 block of Huntley Road was accused of submitting and approving timecards that amounted to $4,566 and deposited them directly into his bank account.

Two saws, each valued at $250, were stolen between 2 p.m. Feb. 13 and noon Feb. 14 from a business on the 6100 block of Huntley Road. The burglars also caused $450 damage to a window and $1,200 damage to the metal door frame, according to the report.

* A $100 scanner was stolen between 8 and 10 a.m. Feb. 15 from the contractor of a business on the first block of West Wilson Bridge Road.

* Between midnight Sept. 24 and 6:27 p.m. Feb. 14, an employee of a business on the first block of West Wilson Bridge Road was accused of pocketing $600 from the cash register and handing out $2,800 worth of coupons without having the authorization to do so.