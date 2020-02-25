100 YEARS AGO (1920)



— A stabbing affray took place at the French China plant in Sebring when a man, identified only as being known by the last name of Moore, seriously wounded Vernon Hartley. It was reported that Moore had stabbed Hartley several times with a knife, the most dangerous wound being in the left side below the ribs. Other wounds inflicted were in the back and the wrist. Both men were employees at the plant. Hartley was taken to Alliance City Hospital and Moore was arrested immediately afterward. There were many stories afloat as to what led to the stabbing, but it was said that it was probably over a "very trivial affair."



— W.P. Martin, a resident of Fishcreek (between Alliance and Sebring), died at the age of 58. Born in Goshen Township, he and his brother, George Martin, operated a saw mill for many years. W.P. Martin, later in his life, took up contracting work and had charge of the erection of several homes in Alliance. He was a member of the district school board for a number of years and was also a township director.



— An open house for Alliance’s newest men’s store of Hazlett, Kline and Biery took place on Main Street near public square. The firm was under the direction of T.B. Hazlett, Paul Kline and Elmer Biery, all experienced in the business and citizens of Alliance. Hundreds of visitors at the grand opening were entertained by the Floyd Rogers six-piece orchestra. The Alliance City Band also gave a serenade as part of the formal opening.



— Members of the Second Baptist Church held a Leap Year Party at the home of E.T. Bell on Keystone Street, raising more than $55 for the building fund.



50 YEARS AGO (1945)



— Teenagers and young adults were staging Saturday night coffeehouses at the Alliance YWCA, gathering for informal conversation, light refreshments and musical entertainment that was arranged by Mrs. Marti Forman, the new youth program director.



— Bonita Taylor, a sixth grader, was crowned the spelling champion at Franklin School after correctly spelling "gloomy" and "further."



25 YEARS AGO (1995)



— Bethany Crawford, a sixth-grade student at Regina Coeli won the City-wide Spelling Bee by correctly spelling the words "sarcasm" and "vengeance."



— Eighth-grader Ryan Richards correctly spelled "foreknowledge" to win the Marlington Middle School spelling bee.