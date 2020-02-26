The Barnesville Exempted Village Board of Education approved the appointments of two new board members at its meeting Feb. 13.



The board appointed Aaron Bruggeman to fulfill the unexpired term ending 2021 and Katie Detling to fulfill the unexpired term ending 2023.



In other business, the board approved the FFA field trip to Union Local High School on Feb. 22 through Feb. 23. The board also approved the FFA field trip to Columbus on April 30 to May 1.



The board approved the 2020 After Prom held at Barnesville High School on Saturday, April 25. All supervised activities have been planned and organized by the Barnesville Mother’s Club.



A one-year limited supplemental contract was awarded to Wesley Lewis, assistant track coach.



The board approved the following classified substitutes: Roger Highman, Mindy Hall, Devyn Yager, Tisha Fackler and Hailey Hopton.



The board also issued a one-year classified probationary contract, effective Feb. 18, for Stacey Marcum, 3.75-hour secretary/aide.



Ryan Grear was approved as a volunteer assistant track coach.



The board also approved the changes to the daily contracted hours for bus driver Katie Hoover, 5.75 hours to 6 hours.



In other business, the board approved the following donations for the month of January: Gary and Nancy Rubel, Between the Lines Driving Academy, Hissom’s Service Center LLC, T.J. Jefferis to M.S. Robotics; VFW of Ohio Charities Post 2792 to H.S. Washington DC trip; and Hartley & Marshall, Douglass Huff and Woodsfield Savings to Blood Bash.



The board also approve to not retire/rehire for non-union employees, effective Feb. 13.



The board meeting ended in a public hearing regarding the potential 2020-2021 school calendar.