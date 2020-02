No injuries were reported Feb. 26 in a six-vehicle crash on Sawmill Parkway in Powell that left one car resting on the hood of another.

The crash happened around noon between O'Connell Street and Village Club Drive, closing the road to southbound traffic.

The Powell police and Liberty Township fire departments responded to the scene.

An investigation on the cause of the crash was ongoing, according to Powell officials.

