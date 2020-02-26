The Old Hilliard district keeps adding dining options.

Beginning March 2, the kitchen at Sports on Tap, 4030 Main St., will serve entrees from two Columbus restaurants: Buns & Brews, 970 Parsons Ave., and the Good Kitchen 614, 1485 Sunbury Road.

“With the addition of menu items from these pair of restaurants, we think it will make the area around the Center Street Market a must destination for any foodie,” said Jerome Ross, a Hilliard resident and equity partner in Good Kitchen 614.

Kevin and Will Hightower own and operate Buns & Brews and Will and Serena Travis, along with Ross, own and operate Good Kitchen 614.

Sports on Tap advertised the kitchen lease in December, Ross said, and he responded to owner Steve Messinger with a suggestion that he explore a collaborative effort with the Hightowers.

“(Messinger) liked (the idea), and we began planning for it,” Ross said.

Allowing other restaurants to operate the kitchen at Sports on Tap will allow him more time to spend with my family and provide customers with a greater variety and quality of food selections, Messinger said.

Sports on Tap has operated its own kitchen since Messinger opened the bar at 4030 Main St. in 1999.

Five years ago, Messinger purchased the two-story building in which the bar was leasing space and renovated and remodeled the second floor, opening it as a public banquet facility called the Loft on Main.

“After opening up the banquet facility, the quality and variety of food available became much more a necessity,” Messinger said.

Buns & Brews and the Good Kitchen 614 will be the exclusive caterers for the Loft on Main, he said. Those renting the banquet room will no longer be allowed to bring food or beverages, he said.

A selection of items from both restaurants will be available at Sports on Tap during its hours of operation, Ross said.

The restaurants collaborated to create one item available only at Sports on Tap, an oversize sausage stuffed with French fries, coleslaw and barbecue sauce called the Tap Out, Ross said.

Sports on Tap is about a block away from the new Crooked Can Brewing Co. and the 16,000-square-foot Center Street Market that soon will be home to 10 vendors that will provide a variety of food selections.

Built on the site of a demolished NAPA Auto Parts store at 5354 Center St. the market had eight vendors identified earlier this month, according to Rob Fry, one of the four partners behind the development. The list of vendors includes Bakes by Lo, the Cheesecake Girl, Coffee Connections of Hilliard, Dumplings of Fury, the Meatball Mafia, Serendipity, Rime Time Curiously Crafted Pops and Legacy Station.

