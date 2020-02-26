Upper Arlington police continue to investigate an armed robbery that occurred Feb. 21 at a local bookstore.

According to Upper Arlington Police Division reports, a 41-year-old employee of Barnes & Noble, 3280 Tremont Road, was the only one in the store when an unidentified man entered with a firearm at 9:44 p.m. The store closed at 9 p.m.

The employee wasn’t injured, and reports said the robber made off with $3,291.36.

Officers responded to the scene within three minutes of it being reported but were unable to locate any suspects.

Bryan McKean, the department’s public information officer, said the only description of the suspect was that he was a black male wearing dark clothing.

McKean declined to say how the suspect entered the store or if there was any surveillance footage of the incident.

“We understand anytime there is an incident like this people are curious about the details,” he said. “However, there are items pertinent to the investigation that we are not able to discuss until the investigation is complete.”

McKean said anyone with information about the robbery should call Detective Ronald Ewell at 614-583-5161.

nellis@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNate