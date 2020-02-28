The Delaware Police Department reported several recent cases of identity theft and fraud.

A resident of the first block of Talibore Loop told police he answered a job posting online and received a check exceeding his wages by $1,000.

He forwarded the balance to a party outside Ohio before learning the check was fraudulent, according to reports.

The incident was reported at 12:40 p.m. Feb. 14.

A resident of the 300 block of Rutherford Avenue at 1:42 p.m. Feb. 17 reported someone had used his credit card to make a fraudulent purchase in Atlanta totaling $248.

A resident of the 300 block of Rockmill Street at 4:22 p.m. Feb. 19 reported a number of credit checks were made on his bank account, leading him to believe someone was using his identity and trying to obtain credit.

A resident of the 100 block of Providence Lane at 5:39 p.m. Feb. 20 reported receiving correspondence from a bank regarding a loan application that he didn't file but was in his name.

The application was related to a vehicle purchase in Columbus, reports said.

A resident of the 100 block of North Franklin Street at 1:56 p.m. Feb. 20 reported a bag containing her personal information went missing after remodeling work was completed at her building. She then received correspondence indicating someone attempted to open credit accounts with her identity, reports said.

Finally, a bank notified a resident of the first block of Georgetown Drive that someone in Illinois had used the victim's personal information to open both savings and checking accounts, resulting in fraudulent transactions of $503.

The incident was reported at 5:12 p.m. Feb. 13.

In other recent Delaware police reports:

* A pound of marijuana was found in a vehicle during a traffic stop at 1:40 a.m. Feb. 19 on U.S. Route 23 near Panhandle Road, according to reports.

* A backpack was left in a residence on the first block of Vernon Avenue following a burglary reported at 12:46 p.m. Feb. 17. Nothing was reported missing from the residence.

* Signs of forced entry were found at 1:01 p.m. Feb. 17 at a residence on the 100 block of East Winter Street. Nothing was reported missing.

* Several vehicles, including a Boy Scout troop's trailer, reportedly werebroken into while they were parked on the 400 block of South Sandusky Street in incidents reported at 8:19 a.m. Feb. 11.

Power tools, camping stoves, sleeping bags and lanterns were among the items reported stolen.

The loss was expected to total several thousand dollars, according to reports.