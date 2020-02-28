If you’re a fan of televised talent competitions or insurance commercials, you have probably seen and heard Alex Guthrie perform.

The Atlanta-based singer has been announced as the headliner for this year’s Powell Festival, set June 26 and 27 in Village Green Park.

Guthrie took part in Season 17 of “The Voice,” which aired late last year.

Guthrie reached the top 20 and competed in the live-performance portion of the show – but he first came to the attention of audiences outside his home city when he was featured in an ad for American Family Insurance that saw him performing alongside Jennifer Hudson.

The addition of a national act to the lineup is part of festival planners’ efforts to boost the entertainment at the annual event.

“This year, we added more entertainment on both days of the festival,” city spokeswoman Megan Canavan said, adding the event’s traditional mix of musical styles remains.

The full lineup is:

• June 26: Hot Tonic, 5 to 6:30 p.m.; Zack Attack, 7 to 8:30 p.m.; North to Nashville, 9 to 11 p.m.

• June 27: Alex Guthrie, 2 to 3:15 p.m.; Cliff Cody, 4 to 5:30 p.m.; OK, Maybe, 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Stadium 11, 8 to 10 p.m.

The event will close with fireworks at 10 p.m. June 27.

The committee worked with Powell resident Kelly Kammann, who’s known Guthrie for several years.

“I was traveling to Atlanta for work and I found a local bar that did live music and I heard someone singing,” Kammann said. “It was a young kid.”

The two struck up a friendship, with Kammann following Guthrie’s career and, every so often, dropping hints that the singer/guitarist, now 25, should play Kammann’s hometown festival.

“Everyone I’ve introduced him or his music to has asked ‘How is this guy not more famous?’ I want people to know this is a show you’re going to want to make sure to see,” Kammann said.

In addition to the entertainment lineup, the event will feature food vendors, a children’s area and an artisan market, which this year will be run by the Greater Powell Chamber of Commerce.

Started in the 1990s by then-Powell police Chief Gary Vest as a way to bring the community together, the event now draws about 15,000 people each year to Village Green Park, Canavan said.

The event will not have the city’s new DORA, or Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, in effect, Canavan said. She said service organizations and other city partners benefit from food and drink sold on the event grounds.

For more information about this year’s Powell Festival, visit festival.cityofpowell.us.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews