Help us honor outstanding central Ohio educators by voting in the 2020 Teachers of the Year awards from Columbus Parent and ThisWeek Community News.

The program, in its seventh year, will recognize three winners: one each at the elementary, middle and high school levels. From Dec. 5 to Jan. 16, readers submitted online nominations for local teachers who make a difference. Our editorial staffs reviewed them all, did some independent research and narrowed the list to 15 finalists.

Click here to cast your ballot now and decide who should win. Readers may vote for one teacher in each category. Voting ends March 25.

Winners will be recognized with award ceremonies at their buildings before the end of the school year. The results will be announced in the Summer issue of Columbus Parent and in ThisWeek Community News.

Our 2019 winners were: Jim Ledford, a first-grade teacher at Alcott Elementary School; Scott Delligatti, a science teacher at Genoa Middle School; and Cait Maloy, a science teacher at Westerville North High School. Go to ThisWeekNEWS.com/teachersoftheyear to read their stories.

