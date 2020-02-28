Worthington City Council will discuss strengthening language in city code pertaining to “tourist homes,” or short-term rentals, in residential areas Monday, March 2, according to its agenda.

The meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Worthington Municipal Building, 6550 N. High St.

City spokesperson Anne Brown said Worthington already prohibits such activity, largely affecting Airbnbs and similar businesses that allow people to rent houses, rooms or other residential property just a few days at a time.

“We have had several recent issues with properties being used as short-term rentals, where there has been a high turnover of guests that has disrupted a typically quiet neighborhood,” according to city documents. “Staff felt that it was time to strengthen the language found in the planning and zoning code as it pertains to transient guests being referenced in the definition of tourist homes.”

However, the change seeks to clarify the city’s position regarding any rentals for 30 days and fewer, Brown said.

The matter will be forwarded to the Worthington Municipal Planning Commission, which is expected to discuss the issue March 12.

