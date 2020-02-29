The Franklin County commissioners have approved more than $7 million for programming to assist central Ohio’s senior citizens.

The funding was part of more than two dozen agreements finalized with the county’s Office on Aging and backed by the county senior-services levy, which costs homeowners about $49 per $100,000 in valuation and generates $48.5 million annually.

The largest outlay included more than $5.6 million to cover case management and other supportive services through the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging and other groups to help older residents continue to live independently.

An additional $1.45 million will go to groups providing nursing clinics, exercise equipment to senior centers, assistance with medications and hearing aids and other health-related supports.

The commissioners also approved a $126,094 grant for intergenerational programs that include high school students helping senior “buddies” learn to use computers and the internet.

In other business in their meeting Feb. 25, the commissioners approved a two-year contract extension for $36.7 million-plus with the company that provides nursing and related services at the two county jails.

The approval means NaphCare Inc. will continue to provide medical- and mental-health care, electronic records and other services through May 2022.

The Alabama-based company provides comparable services at correctional facilities throughout the country and has staffed Franklin County’s downtown Columbus and Jackson Pike jails since mid-2017.

The new contract includes provisions for additional staffing.

