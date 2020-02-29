100 YEARS AGO (1920)



— Vernon Hartley, the French China employee stabbed in the kiln rooms of the Sebring plant, died from his injuries at Alliance City Hospital. It was believed Hartley, who had been wounded by Nick Buck, was believed to be recovering when blood poisoning set in.



— At the suggestion of Evangelist Miller, who was conducting the revival at the tabernacle built in a day, an organization known as The Christian Men’s League was formed to band together all Christian men of the community. One of the fundamental purposes of the group was to advance the mission of building a YMCA in the city. Officers chosen were W.E. Trump (president), W.L. Hart (vice president), L.L. Weaver (secretary) and W.A. Thompson (treasurer).



— Showing their appreciation for Evangelist Miller in the final night of the community revival, a collection was taken and $3,583.45 was collected. It was noted that over the month-long event, a total of 1,431 people had hit the sawdust trail inside the large tabernacle on the high school grounds to publicly profess their faith.



— A group of 41 Romanians who had been working in Alliance during the war sailed for their homeland. It was said that they wished to see what the ravages of war had done to their homeland and had taken their savings with them to exchange it for Romanian money, which would bring a large sum in the old country. Many said they would return to America after a short visit, but some said they planned to remain overseas.



— Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Wilson, residents of the 1400 block of East Grant Street, were seeking information on the whereabouts of Miss Gladys Johnson, who had been living at the home for several months. Johnson had disappeared from the home two days earlier, leaving a note in her room that she believed she was not wanted there. Taking a large amount of her clothing, it was believed she had made her escape through a basement window and had been planning to leave for some time although their relationship had seemed to be satisfactory at all times. The Wilsons suspected another party had a hand in planning Johnson’s departure.



75 YEARS AGO (1945)



— Lt. Carl Stauffenger, 21, a graduate of Sebring McKinley serving as a bombardier-navigator, was listed as missing in action since Feb. 15 over Austria.



— Alliance’s Pfc. Donald A. Kerr, 20, was listed as having been slightly wounded in battle in Luxembourg on Feb. 15. His brother, Lt. Richard Kerr, had returned to the United States after serving 35 months in the Southwest Pacific and was receiving treatment for undisclosed reasons at a Denver hospital.



— Sebring’s Pfc. Warren S. Hendershot was among Ohioans listed as injured in Europe by the War Department, but no details were reported.



— Alliance’s Lt. Jack L. Smith, pilot of a B-17 bomber, was awarded the Air Medal.



— Alliance’s Tech. Sgt. James R. Ailes had graduated from the only school of its kind after completing a course at the ferrying division’s advanced radio training unit in Reno, Nevada, where he learned to operate the radio on the C-40, the largest two-engined cargo plane in the world.



— Alliance’s Sgt. Foster H. Brown Jr., 29, was promoted to staff sergeant at Morrison Field, the largest ATC base at West Palm Beach, Florida, where he was assigned as manager and steward of the base non-commissioned officers’ club.



25 YEARS AGO (1995)



— Mount Union’s Dana Zarzyki, a senior forward from Middleburg Heights, was voted the Ohio Athletic Conference women’s basketball player of the year. Zarzyki led the conference in scoring (18.3 points per game) and was second in rebounds (10.4 per game) in leading the Purple Raiders to a 22-5 record, the most wins in school history at that time.



— Mike and Lynn Zerbe opened Chapter II Booksellers, a book store and cafe at the Buckeye Marketplace on West State Street.