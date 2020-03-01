Address: 9732 Brick Church Road, Cambridge OH 43725



Telephone: 740-432-3726



Website: www.cambridgeohioairport.com



Facebook: Cambridge Municipal Airport



Years in business: August 1974



Number of employees: Five part-time



Services: Providing an airport runway and aviation services to the Cambridge, Guernsey County and southeastern Ohio area. A runway and fuel services open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.



Give us a brief rundown of your accomplishments over the last 10 years. The Cambridge Regional Airport Authority and The Cambridge Airport has had a constant program of improvement over the past 10 years. The ground based localizer only landing system to Runway 22 has been replaced with a satellite based GPS landing system to Runway 22 and Runway 04. Obstruction tree removal to both runways is ongoing. The runway has been re-surfaced. The aviation fuel system has been replaced and the jet fuel truck has been replaced with a new single point re-fueler truck. The runway over-runs on both runways have been cleared and leveled.



Grab a crystal ball … Where do you see yourself in the year 2030? The Cambridge Area Regional Airport Authority over the next 10 years will continue the transition to a business and commercial airport from a light aircraft visual land strip. The airport will attempt to acquire maintenance and flight training services to more fully utilize our location and airspace assets that are a part of the local area.