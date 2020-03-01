Karli Bigler of Aurora has been awarded a spring 2020 Theory-to-Practice Grant from Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Ohio. Part of The OWU Connection, these grants support research, internship, service, and cultural-immersion opportunities throughout the world.



The grant awarded to Bigler supports a project titled "Chile's 'Route of Parks': A Model for Public-Private Conservation." In January 2021, Bigler will spend a week exploring the new "Route of Parks" in southern Chile to learn about the U.S.-based Tompkins Conservation and its public-private model for land conservation and park creation in the country. Bigler will travel with junior Evan Cook of Long Beach, California; senior Lena Ison of Oakmont, Pennsylvania; and William Hayes, M.A., associate chaplain and director of wilderness ministries.



Ohio Wesleyan's Theory-to-Practice Grant program is competitive, with applications evaluated by an advisory board of professors and staff members. Five grants were awarded this month totaling more than $42,000 and enabling students to complete projects in Chile, France, New Zealand, South Africa, and Washington, D.C.