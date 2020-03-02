Two south Columbus nonprofit organizations are expanding their missions to Columbus' Linden neighborhood.

The Charitable Pharmacy of Central Ohio and Community Development for All People will take over the former Eagle Market, 1464 Cleveland Ave.

The Charitable Pharmacy will provide non-narcotic prescription medicine and pharmacy services at no cost for low-income individuals and families, and Community Development for All People offer free fresh produce to needy residents.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, the pharmacy is inside but operates independent of the Livingston United Methodist Church, 200 E. Livingston Ave.

Meanwhile, the All People's Fresh Market was founded by Community Development for All People two years ago at 945 Parsons Ave. Community Development is a faith-based, non-profit organization dedicated to improving the economic, social and spiritual quality of life for residents of Columbus' south side and is based at 946 Parsons Ave., according its listing on the city of Columbus website.

The tentative name for the new market is the Linden Fresh Market, said the Rev. John Edgar, executive director of Community Development.

"If you've got a script, you need to fill it," Edgar said. "And food is medicine."

Edgar said the idea to expand came from his work with the Healthy Neighborhoods Healthy Families realty collaborative, a partnership with Nationwide Children's Hospital that helps create affordable housing opportunities.

Officials at the hospital approached Edgar with the idea of establishing a pharmacy and market in Linden, he said. Columbus Next Generation Corp., a nonprofit city-funded organization that acquires underutilized property in the city's core, purchased the 7,200-square-foot market and is leasing it at no charge, Edgar said, to that organization and the Charitable Pharmacy, he said.

Edgar said he then went to Jennifer Seifert, executive director of the Charitable Pharmacy, which in November received $100,000 in grant money from the Franklin County commissioners to expand.

The pharmacy will have an opportunity to apply for additional grants.

"Imagine a place where a pharmacist can provide life-saving medication, explain the importance of fresh food and then refer the patient down the hall with a prescription for it," Seifert said. "This is our vision for the former Eagle Market."

