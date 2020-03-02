Columbus police officers were dispatched Feb. 21 to an apartment on the first block of Broad Meadows Boulevard.

There, a woman told police thousands of dollars worth of property had been stolen from her apartment between 11 p.m. Feb. 20 and 3:30 p.m. Feb. 21.

The items stolen include two large boxes of shoes, together worth $3,000; a box of clothing valued at $2,500; beauty products worth $400; and $50 worth of DVDs.

Officers did not find any evidence of forced entry, and a neighbor told police he was home all day and didn't hear or see anything.

In other recent Clintonville police reports:

* The manager of a property on the 5100 block of North High Street reported a tenant yelled at her and accused her of stealing her mail at 9:18 a.m. Feb. 24.

The tenant allegedly then threatened to beat up the victim and damage her car before leaving, knocking papers and a vase off a desk in the process.

* Officers responded to a report of a threat at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 24 on the 5300 block of North High Street.

There, a woman told police she got into an argument with a driver who accidentally had blocked in her vehicle.

During the argument, a passenger exited the driver's car and reportedly threatened to punch and shoot the woman and another victim.

* A man told police he was involved in a transaction involving shoes at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 19 on the 400 block of Northridge Road.

The man said after the transaction was complete, the suspect called him a scammer and then sent a text message saying, "I have something for scammers like you!"

* Tires and wheels worth $3,500 were stolen from a woman's vehicle between 9 p.m. Feb. 18 and 6:45 a.m. Feb. 19 while it was parked in her driveway on the first block of Crestview Avenue, reports said.

* A woman reported her car worth $15,000 was stolen between 6 and 8 p.m. Feb. 21 from her driveway on the 100 block of Webster Park Avenue.

The victim said the car was locked and she has the keys.

* An employee of a business on the 3300 block of Indianola Avenue reported someone stole $100 worth of allergy medication from the store at 9:37 p.m. Feb. 22.

* A resident of the 2800 block of Indianola Avenue said two packages were stolen from her front porch between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Feb. 17.

Stolen items include a phone case and cord, together worth $20; batteries worth $20; pillowcases valued at $20; $10 worth of toothpaste; and clothes hangers valued at $5.

* Lunchmeat and cheese worth $31 were reported stolen from a store on the 2800 block of North High Street at 8:56 p.m. Feb. 21.

Officers located the suspect, who had fled across the street, and recovered the items, according to reports.

* An officer responded to a report of theft at 8:52 p.m. Feb. 23 at a residence on the 200 block of West Como Avenue.

There, a man reported he confronted two people who were attempting to remove audio equipment from a vehicle parked in his driveway.

The duo fled without the property but caused $400 in damage to the vehicle, reports said.

Police took a bike left at the scene as evidence.

* A woman reported she was assaulted at 1:44 a.m. Feb. 23 on the 400 block of Broad Meadows Boulevard.

The attacker fled before police arrived at the scene, reports said.

* Representatives of a business on the first block of Graceland Boulevard reported someone attempted to steal clothes and food worth $209 from the store between 5 and 6:30 p.m. Feb. 19.

* An employee of a credit union on the 4300 block of North High Street reported someone tried to cash a forged check for $980 at 3:19 p.m. Feb. 19.

Reports said the person was acting nervously, and when an employee called to verify the check, the person fled, leaving it behind.