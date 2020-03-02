As the Dublin City School District prepares to launch the Dublin Innovation Incubator, Two program managers will be hired in the next four to six weeks, said Superintendent Todd Hoadley.

The incubator is an extracurricular program for entrepreneurial-minded students launching this summer at the district's Emerald Campus, 5175 Emerald Parkway. It is designed to foster teamwork and business lessons, Hoadley has said.

The Dublin Board of Education approved moving forward with the Incubator project during a Feb. 10 meeting, Hoadley said. As part of that approval, board members approved the hiring of a program director and program manager. The combined pay for the two positions was allotted at $190,929.

The district is planning to begin enrollment for the program for high school students in winter and then launch a summer boot camp, according to a district presentation included in the Feb. 10 board of education meeting agenda.

Evening and weekend programs are planned for fall, Hoadley said. The district plans to review summer program participation in January.

Hoadley said the district hasn't yet decided the participation cost. According to the presentation, the district envisions the summer program as a half-day boot camp to last one week. The presentation also includes suggestions for student participation cost.

The summer program could cost $250 for Dublin students and $300 for others. The programs planned for weekends and evenings after school would last a semester and could cost $600 for Dublin students and $900 for others.

Dipanjan Nag, who serves in a volunteer role at the Emerald Campus as its executive in residence, is partnering with the district in designing the incubator program.

He said the program would be the first after-school program of its kind geared to high school students in central Ohio.

Students will learn such hard skills as finance, accounting, marketing and strategy and such soft skills as team building, communication and leadership, Nag said. The goal is to teach students how to commercialize ideas and build products and services.

To assist with this, students would work in a hands-on fashion with community business leaders, Nag said, to turn student ideas into businesses.

