A computer and cash, worth a combined $4,447, were reported stolen at 1:13 a.m. Feb. 15 from a vehicle on the 6900 block of Dublin Village Drive.

In other other recent Dublin Police Department incident reports:

* Property worth $50 was reported stolen at 9:11 a.m. Feb. 19 from a vehicle parked on the 4600 block of Donegal Cliffs Drive.

* A 28-year-old woman was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Feb. 18 at Sawmill Road and Interstate 270.

* Several used tires valued at $175 were reported stolen at 2:12 p.m. Feb. 16 from a business on the 4300 block of West Dublin-Granville Road.

* A license plate valued at $50 was reported stolen at 9:28 a.m. Feb. 16 from the 4900 block of Donegal Cliffs Drive.

* A 49-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Feb. 16 on Meadowhaven Boulevard near Hard Road.

* A 20-year-old man was charged with assault Feb. 16 on the 7600 block of Hospital Drive.

* A 38-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Feb. 15 on the 5400 block of Cosgray Road.