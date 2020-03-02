Grove City police are investigating about two dozen reports of windshields, windows or mirrors broken on vehicles parked on city streets.

All of the incidents appeared to have occurred in the nighttime or early morning hours from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26.

A dozen incidents occurred overnight Feb. 24 on the 3300 and 3400 blocks of Reaver Avenue; 3400 and 3500 blocks of Devin Road; 2200 and 3400 blocks of Josephine Drive; 3900 block of Richard Avenue; 3100 block of Thomas Avenue; 2800 block of Dennis Lane; 3700 block of Sheldon Place and the 2200 and 3500 blocks of Ziner Court.

The first report was made at 12:34 a.m. Feb. 24 by a resident on the 3300 block of Reaver. He told police he heard a loud noise about 10 minutes earlier while he was in his house. He went outside and observed two men in a gray sports-utility vehicle driving away from his vehicle, traveling south on Devin Road.

Some incidents were reported by the victims, and others were discovered by officers who were on patrol or investigating previous reports.

Three incidents occurred on Feb. 25 on the 4600 block of Goodman Street, 2100 block of Presley Drive and the 3200 block of Farmbrook Drive.

The Goodman Street resident told police he was inside his house cleaning his fish tank just before 8 p.m. Feb. 25 when he saw a light-colored SUV pull up to his SUV. He said he heard the sound of breaking glass before the driver of the other vehicle fled at a high rate of speed.

A witness who was sitting in a car told police he saw an SUV near the vehicle that was damaged on Presley Drive.

Another 10 acts of vandalism were discovered on Feb. 26. Again, each vehicle was parked in the street.

Those incidents occurred on the 2000 block of Gingerwood Court, 3000 block of Anna Avenue, 3100 and 3200 blocks of Kingswood Drive, 3300 block of Woodlawn Avenue, 3000 block of Wendy Lane, 3900 block of Orchard Lane, 3800 block of Jerome Court, 4200 block of Maplegrove Drive and the 3000 block of Woodgrove Drive.

The Orchard Lane resident told police her car was egged in addition to having a broken window.

The Jerome Court resident said her car was only egged and there was no damage to the vehicle.

In each case, it was unknown what was used to break the glass on the vehicles. No suspects were identified in any of the reports.

None of the victims reported anything as stolen from their vehicles.

In other recent Grove City police reports:

* An employee of a Traverse City, Michigan, company told police the catalytic converter valued at $1,500 was stolen from a company truck that was parked on the 4000 block of Marlane Drive. The theft occurred between 5:30 p.m. Feb. 19 and 7:20 a.m. Feb. 20.

* A resident on the 2900 block of Parlin Drive reported Feb. 22 her car valued at $20,000 was stolen during her stay in the hospital.

The woman said she believed a man she recently had started dating and who had stayed at her house might have taken the car.

* A resident of the 3800 block of King James Drive reported her wedding band valued at $1,500 was stolen from her house between noon Feb. 14 and 9:30 a.m. Feb. 18. She said she had placed the wedding band and other jewelry in a glass jar, reports stated.