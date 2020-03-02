The second phase of the Ave mixed-use development likely will move forward soon after the Clintonville Area Commission's zoning and variance committee recommended a height variance for one building at its Feb. 26 meeting.

The $60 million, 4-story, 300,000-square-foot development on the east side of Indianola Avenue between East Cooke Road and East North Broadway welcomed residents to its first apartment building last June, with the second opening in December.

The first phase of the Ave includes 301 apartments with loft, studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom layouts. Apartments range from 539 to 1,256 square feet, with monthly rents starting at $895 and rising to $1,635.

The second phase will include about 20 condominiums in one building with office, retail and restaurant space spread among that building and two more.

Bob Long, president of Vision One Real Estate Advisors -- the selling and real-estate division of Vision Developers -- said the condo building's first floor would feature retail, restaurants or offices below two-bedroom, two-bath townhomes.

"We're looking at that as being an immediately or very-soon-for-sale product," he said.

He said the project needs the variance -- increasing its height from 35 to 40 feet -- because the building's ceilings otherwise would not be high enough for "what retailers want."

Long said parking garages also are being added for the condominiums' residents.

Diane Hayford, a member of the CAC's zoning and variance committee, expressed concerns Feb. 26 about parking for the retail portion of the building and asked Long where those workers and shoppers would park.

Long said current parking would suffice for that purpose.

Committee chairman Stephen Hardwick said the Ave is one of just a few projects he has seen that has received no negative feedback from Clintonville residents -- apart from some disapproval on Facebook.

"This is the first time I've seen anything close to an apartment not get lots of controversy," he said.

He said the variance will be forwarded to the Clintonville Area Commission for a vote Thursday, March 5.

That meeting is set for 7 p.m. at the Whetstone branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library, 3909 N. High St.

