In one scene, a rabbit in a bright blue shirt breakdances next to a boombox.

In another, a cassette player with a cane commiserates on a park bench with an iPod.

Last year, Evening Street Elementary School third-grader London Andersen and Bluffsview Elementary School sixth-grader Ashwika Namala were instrumental in generating excitement about Worthington Libraries' old school-themed summer reading club.

The pair and 10 others won a library contest and had their drawings turned into bookmarks, which are available in each library location throughout the spring and summer and promoted the reading club's start date and theme.

This year's contest is underway, so students should dig out their art supplies and get to work.

Through the end of March, children in preschool through high school can pick up a bookmark template at any library location. Crayons, colored pencils, markers and paints may be used to illustrate this year's theme: "Magic Unbound."

Digitally created images also will be accepted. Up to three drawings may be entered, but each must be returned to a library branch by March 31.

Three winners will be chosen from four categories: preschool/kindergarten, grades 1 to 3, grades 4 to 6 and middle school/high school.

It might seem too early to think about summer, but the summer reading club is approaching fast.

Babies, children, teens and adults will earn points for time spent reading.

Program attendance helps participants reach the finish line, too. Magical fun will include a renaissance fair, fantasy-themed tabletop gaming, fairy-garden crafting and a "Harry Potter" trivia event.

To make sure your child has plenty of time to complete the club, register at any library location starting May 26. The club will continue through July 26.

Hillary Kline is a communications specialist for Worthington Libraries.