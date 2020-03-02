National Church Residences is moving forward with Salem Meadows, 999 E. Dublin-Granville Road, a new housing project in the Northland area, after receiving a grant to assist with construction.

Amy Rosenthal, vice president of affordable housing for the company, said the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development approved a $5 million grant for the project Feb. 7, as well as funding for 28 rent vouchers, more than a third of the 76 units.

"Receiving these funds from housing and urban development was really the momentum to get this project going," she said.

Rosenthal said the total cost of the project would be about $15 million and said the company plans to apply for more funding. She said the company plans to apply for a 4% low-income-housing tax credit from the Ohio Housing Finance Agency and a first mortgage and "will explore other funding opportunities from city, county and state resources."

Rosenthal said as it stands, construction should start in early 2021 and the community should be open to residents in spring 2022.

"It takes about 12 months to fully construct the building," she said.

Rosenthal said NCR recently submitted another application to the Ohio Housing Finance Agency for another housing project off Cleveland Avenue, between Morse Road and Route 161, called Britten Woods. She said this project would have 62 units. She said NCR is waiting to hear back on the application for the next steps.

The Salem Meadows project follows a project that was announced in early June 2019: Northland Gate, a 94-unit complex at 5771 Maple Canyon Ave. Todd Hutchins, director of public relations for the company, said construction just started.

To proceed with Northland Gate, NCR received $1.2 million in tax credits from the Ohio Housing Finance Agency.

The Northland Community Council development committee gave its blessing June 26 to Salem Meadows, formerly known as Roche Drive Senior Housing Community.

NCR received a recommendation for approval of a council variance that has several components, including residential on the first floor of a building in a commercial-zoning district, a break on the required number of parking spaces and exceeding a building-height restriction.

The development, which will occupy a 1.5-acre vacant parcel, will include one-bedroom apartments for low-income individuals who are at least 62 years old, Rosenthal said.

The complex will be near Worthington East Court, formerly InCare Suites, 5861 Roche Drive, which NCR also owns and operates.

Dave Paul, chairman of the NCC development committee, previously said he understands Northland is an aging community and considers National Church Residences a "community partner."

"I feel they have a pretty good reputation and for the most part, of the projects I'm familiar with, when they've made commitments that they've kept their commitments," he said.

