An employee of a store on the 6000 block of Sawmill Road reported someone had broken into the business and stolen merchandise at 4 a.m. Feb. 19.

More than $260 worth of items were reported stolen and the estimated damage to the front exterior, including door and a display case, was $1,000, according to reports from the Columbus Division of Police.

In other recent incident reports from the northwest Columbus area:

* A woman living on the 5000 block of Avery Oak Drive reported Feb. 23 that someone has been accessing the her cellphone and her daughter's cellphone. She said their locations, cameras and other information had been accessed, and they found spyware on their phones. The resident reported both phones had been taken to Apple and cleared and there were no issues for a short time, but the issues since have returned.

* A Columbus resident reported several forms of identification were taken from his vehicle at 8 p.m. Feb. 21 on the 5000 block of Olentangy River Road.

* An employee of a store on the 3000 block of Sawmill Road reported someone stole $35 worth of groceries at 2:10 p.m.

* A Powell resident said he was threatened with a knife at 4:21 p.m. Feb. 20 on the 1200 block of Hard Road. The resident said his dog was kicked during the confrontation.

* A Columbus resident reported at 12:01 a.m. Feb. 12 that someone she knows was hacking into her voicemail and listening to her messages on the 6000 block of Reflections Drive.