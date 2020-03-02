The Powell Police Department said a video-game console and other items were stolen from a residence on the 3300 block of Mainview Court in a theft reported at 4:08 p.m. Feb. 23.

Police said the stolen items are valued at $571.

In other recent Powell police reports:

* A wallet valued at $41 was stolen on the 200 block of Adventure Park Drive in a theft reported at 3:27 p.m. Feb. 20.

* A temporary stop sign valued at $100 was stolen from the corner of Market Street and Moreland Drive in a theft discovered at 7:38 a.m. Feb. 18.

* Keys valued at $500 were stolen on the 3700 block of Sawmill Drive in an incident reported at 12:58 p.m. Feb. 18.

In recent Delaware County Sheriff's Office reports:

* Merchandise valued at $186 was stolen from a business on the 8500 block of Owenfield Drive in Lewis Center in a theft reported at 6:50 p.m. Feb. 23.

* A total of $196 in cash was stolen from the 5600 block of Columbus Pike in Lewis Center in a theft reported at 2:22 a.m. Feb. 16.