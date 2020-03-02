A 90-year-old Reynoldsburg woman on Feb. 17 reported losing $4,000 through a theft by deception scheme that took place over the phone.

The woman, who lives on the 1800 block of Lucks Road filed the report at 2:16 p.m. Feb. 17. She told police she began receiving phone calls about Feb. 1 from a man who claimed she had won $3.7 million.

Through a series of phone calls over several weeks, the man, who called himself John Washington, convinced the victim to send a total of $4,000 to a Miami, Florida, address to cover "fees and taxes" associated with the prize.

When the caller contacted the woman Feb. 17 to request another $1,500, she became suspicious and contacted police.

In other recent Reynoldsburg police reports:

* Police issued a trespass warning to a 57-year-old Reynoldsburg man at a pizza restaurant on the 6700 block of East Main Street shortly after 3:23 p.m. Feb. 17.

* A 37-year-old St. Louisville man was arrested on charges of drug possession shortly after 12:44 a.m. Feb. 17, at a department store on the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest.

* Officers responding to a report of a suspicious car on the 1900 block of Redwood Street at 4:40 a.m. Feb. 17 arrested a 30-year-old Columbus man on charges including OVI, having weapons while under disability and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.

* Police arrested a 45-year-old Columbus man on charges including drug possession, possessing drug-abuse instruments and the illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia after responding to a suspicious car at a fast food restaurant on the 13000 block of Baltimore-Reynoldsburg Road shortly after 1:45 a.m. Feb. 14.