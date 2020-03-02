Upper Arlington police continue to investigate an armed robbery that occurred Feb. 21 at a local bookstore.

According to Upper Arlington Police Division reports, a 41-year-old employee of Barnes & Noble, 3280 Tremont Road, was the only one in the store when an unidentified man entered with a firearm at 9:44 p.m. The store closed at 9 p.m.

The employee wasn't injured, and reports said the robber made off with $3,291.36.

Officers responded to the scene within three minutes of it being reported but were unable to locate any suspects.

Bryan McKean, the department's public-information officer, said the only description of the robber was that he was a black male wearing dark clothing.

McKean declined to say how the robber entered the store or if there was any surveillance footage of the incident.

"We understand anytime there is an incident like this people are curious about the details," he said. "However, there are items pertinent to the investigation that we are not able to discuss until the investigation is complete."

McKean said anyone with information about the robbery should call Detective Ronald Ewell at 614-583-5161.

In other recent Upper Arlington Police Division reports:

* A man on the 1200 block of Kingsgate Road reported the theft and forgery of a personal check from his mailbox between 10 a.m. Feb. 2 and 8 a.m. Feb. 3. The man reported a check he wrote for $136.43 was forged and cashed for $1,925.

* A Columbus woman reported a check she wrote in the amount of $406.50 was stolen from a mailbox on the 2100 block of Tremont Center between Feb. 7 and 11 and was forged and cashed in the amount of $5,450.15.

* Police were called to a residence on the 3400 block of West Henderson Road on a report of an unresponsive man. Upon arrival, police found a 20-year-old man sitting up in bed and talking, and a "loaded" syringe was on a table near the bed. The man admitted to using benzodiazepine. Twelve pills believed to be benzodiazepine were found in the bedroom. The pills and the man's cellphone were seized, and he was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

* A brass horse statue valued at $200 reportedly was stolen from a woman's yard on the 1800 block of Upper Chelsea Road between Jan. 12 and Jan. 31.

* A police officer on patrol reportedly observed a window valued at $200 had been broken on the west side of a music studio on the 3200 block of Riverside Drive at 8:36 a.m. Feb. 17. The operators of the studio confirmed that no other damage occurred to the property and nothing was stolen.

* Four boys, ages and addresses not provided, were charged with violating curfew and underage possession of alcohol after allegedly being observed running on the 1600 block of Highland Drive at 1:08 a.m. Feb. 24. Officers charged the four boys after checking a residence on the block one of the boys allegedly was seen entering.

* A man on the 1900 block of Mackenzie Drive reported someone stole $900 from his unlocked vehicle between 6 p.m. Feb. 16 and 9 a.m. Feb. 17.

* Tools valued together at $2,900 reportedly were stolen from a man's residence on the 1500 block of Lafayette Drive between 6 p.m. Feb. 18 and 7:30 a.m. Feb. 20.