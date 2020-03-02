MACHEROS, MEXICO — This is the second of a two-part series on Art and Jean Holden’s trip to Macheros, Mexico, to follow the monarch butterfly’s winter migration to the Oyamel fir trees in the mountains of central Mexico. Last week, Art Holden detailed the trip, and this week he will touch on what is being done in Mexico and beyond to ensure the existence of this fascinating, one-ounce creature.



There is something uniquely mesmerizing about the monarch butterfly and its life cycle, something that tugs at the heartstrings of nature lovers like no other creature on earth. For one, each stage of its life is the picture of beauty, created specifically to turn into the next form, from egg, to caterpillar, to chrysalis to eventually butterfly. Even the egg, as small as a pin head, when seen through a microscope, is brilliant in its design.



Remarkably, though, the monarch teeters on the brink of survival, dealing not only with climate change and natural disasters, but with pesticides and ever-changing farming practices that have depleted the caterpillar’s one and only food source, milkweed. Also, in central Mexico, where the monarch overwinters high up in the mountains, the forests are in danger of illegal logging. The delicate insect now depends on the actions of citizens in three different countries for its survival.



According to the Center for Biological Diversity (biologicaldiversity.org), in February of 2017, the "overwintering" count of monarchs showed numbers had fallen by nearly one-third from the 2016 count, indicating an ongoing risk of extinction for America’s most well-known butterfly. The study went on to say that "Monarchs need a very large population size in order to be resilient to threats from severe weather events, pesticides and climate change. To put things to scale: A single storm in 2002 killed an estimated 500 million monarchs."



There are any number of poster children for climate change, but the monarch butterfly is one that we all can associate with. Whether you live in the country, in the suburbs or in the city, in Texas, New York, Minnesota, Ohio, Canada or Mexico, you’ve seen a monarch floating by on a warm, sunny day. Yes, the monarch butterfly connects us all. In fact, the U.S., Canada and Mexico have all joined forces to establish the Trilateral Monarch Butterfly Sister Protected Areas Network. The SPA is a partnership of wildlife refuges and national parks in the U.S. and Canada; and natural protected areas in Mexico, working together on monarch conservation.



Here in Ohio, making a difference is as simple as planting more native milkweed and pollinator plants, and stopping the use of pesticides in our gardens and on our lawns. While it is great that caring citizens up the monarch’s survival rate by raising monarchs at their homes, more milkweed and flowers are ultimately the best choices we can make for the insect’s survival.



Milkweed is all that monarch caterpillars eat, while the butterflies depend on the nectar from flowering plants for nourishment. Many states across America are getting on board in this effort, one that also helps bees and other butterflies and insects. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has recently begun planting milkweed and pollinator plants on state property, with lots of patches now growing on highway buffer strips and park land.



In Mexico, where natives, as well as tourists, flock by the thousands to see the five butterfly colonies some 2-3 hours west of Mexico City, the income generated by these sanctuaries helps the local economy. But, illegal logging and the threat of cartel pressure is starting to take its toll. Just recently, the top advocate for the El Rosario butterfly sanctuary in Michuacan, Mexico; was found dead in a holding pond. Homero Gómez González was among the leaders who argued that tourism was a more reliable economic strategy for the rural community than logging.



Mexico is already fighting the cartel over the avocado industry, and some suggest the logging is not about timber, but clearing land for more avocado trees.



Still, people such as Joel and Ellen Moreno, who run the JM Butterfly B&B in Macheros, which takes tourists up to the Cerro Pelon butterfly sanctuary, are doing their own part to protect the forest. The Morenos started Butterflies and Their People (Butterfliesandtheirpeople.org), a non-profit organization that pays for rangers to patrol the Cerro Pelon sanctuary, monitoring the forest year-round to protect it from illegal logging. Since starting the non-profit, unauthorized logging on Cerro Pelon has dropped 87 percent, and five local families now have a consistent income stream.



In the states, the Kansas-based Monarch Watch (MonarchWatch.org), an education, conservation and research non-profit, helps in its own way. Monarch Watch focuses on the butterfly, its habitat and its migration. Associated with the University of Kansas, it launched the monarch tagging program in 1992, aiding scientists in knowing just how far the monarch travels during its migration.



Other organizations helping out the monarch butterfly are: Save Our Monarchs Foundation (saveourmonarchs.org); Journey North (journeynorth.org); Monarch Butterfly Fund (monarchconservation.org); and the National Fish and Wildlife Federation (nfwf.org); just to name a few.



Making a difference in the sustainability of the monarch population is not time consuming, costly or difficult, but it is extremely rewarding. We all can do our own little part.



Outdoor correspondent Art Holden can be reached at aholden@the-daily-record.com