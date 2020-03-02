Westerville police recently responded to a report of a suspicious person who requested an exorcism while visiting a business on the 100 block of South State Street.

A person at the business reported at 3:26 p.m. Feb. 9 that a customer was asking weird questions.

The man, who walks with a cane, was dressed in a purple shirt, a blue jacket and a sweatshirt, reports said. He has been visiting the store, making the employees uncomfortable, reports stated.

Police informed a store employee the man could be prohibited from entering the business. The manager said she would have to talk to the owner, who was on vacation at the time, reports said.

In other Westerville police incident reports:

* A disturbance was reported on Martin and Sunset drives, according to a report received at 11:46 a.m. Feb. 9. Police said rap music was heard coming from a stadium where a women's sports team was holding a program, reports said. Police spoke to coaches and advised them to turn the music down, according to reports.

* A group of girls was reported for fighting on the 800 block of East Walnut Street, according to a report received at 11:09 a.m. Feb. 13. No further information was provided in the police reports.