Between 6:15 and 7:12 p.m. Feb. 22, a man tried to steal $586 worth of groceries from a store on the first block of West Wilson Bridge Road, according to the Worthington Division of Police.

The man pushed a cart full of the merchandise out the doors, according to the report. An employee said he followed the man outside and confronted him, saying, "Leave the cart and have a good one."

Police were called but officers could not find the man.

In other recent Worthington police incident reports:

* Between 2:30 and 3:17 p.m. Feb. 20, an employee of a business in the 900 block of High Street said an unidentified woman scammed him out of $178 in cash.

* Between 4 and 6:30 p.m. Feb 24, somebody threw a rock through a window of a residence on the 100 block of South Street, causing $500 worth of damage.