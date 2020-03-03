MARCH 3, 1960



A total of 36 inches of snow has fallen in Guernsey County so far this winter.



MARCH 3, 1970



Twenty copies of the Beatles' "Hey Jude" are shoplifted at S.S. Kresge Co. here.



MARCH 3, 1980



Guernsey County's unemployment rate in January was 8.2 percent, with 16,232 employed and 1,453 jobless.



MARCH 3, 1990



After not missing a day's work for the past 13 years at Cambridge Tool and Die, Fred D. Betts, custodian, put his broom in the closet and retired.



MARCH 3, 2000



Noble County Retail Merchant's Association President Jeff Minosky recognized Caldwell business owner Judy Brown, of the Corner Confectionery & Coffee Shop, the Retail Merchant's Presidents award for her dedication to the organization.