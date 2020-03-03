Whitehall Mayor Kim Maggard will use her annual State of the City address -- the first of her third term in office -- to celebrate the city's progress and make a "major announcement" concerning a development.

Maggard will deliver the 2020 State of the City address, dubbed "Opportunity 365," at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the Wasserstrom Co., 4500 E. Broad St.

A reception catered by the Mad Greek begins one hour prior to the address.

"While past State of the City addresses have come with excitement, the 2020 (address) will mark a true celebration of the progress that the city had made toward increasing opportunities in Whitehall," Maggard said.

"When we say 'Opportunity 365,' we mean it," she said. "Those serving with the city and I give 100% every day to ensure that Whitehall recognizes its full potential, and at the State of the City address, we will share insights into how that hard work is paying off."

The format of the address will be similar to previous years, with a variety of department directors and safety department chiefs joining Maggard, said Megan Meyer, community-affairs manager for Whitehall.

Whitehall police Chief Mike Crispen, fire Chief Preston Moore, development director Zach Woodruff and parks and recreation director Shannon Sorrell are among those who will speak during the event, Meyer said.

Sorrell will speak about the city's progress toward the construction of the city's first dog park at the corner of Beechwood Road and Washburn Street, and Crispen will recap the police department's Safer Whitehall program.

The initiative has resulted in a 27% decrease in violent crime over three years, Maggard said.

It was accomplished, Maggard said, "by focusing on targeted areas and increased visibility of our officers throughout the community."

Moore will speak about the success of the S.A.F.E. program. S.A.F.E stands for Stop Addiction for Everyone.

In 2019, fire department personnel directed 1,168 individuals to addiction services within 24 hours of seeking treatment.

Apart from the advertised announcement about development in Whitehall, the address will include a general update on the $50 million mixed-use Norton Crossing development at the southwest corner of East Broad Street and South Hamilton Road, Maggard said.

The address will conclude with the presentation of the 2020 Opportunity Ambassador Awards, recognizing individuals and organizations whose contributions improve and enrich the city of Whitehall, Meyer said.

Community members interested in attending March 11 are encouraged to register in advance at whitehall-oh.us/stateofthecity.

