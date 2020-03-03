Whitehall police arrested a 51-year-old Bexley man for possession of cocaine after responding to a report of a fight and shots fired Feb. 23 outside El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant, 4740 E. Main St.

At 11:17 p.m. Feb. 23, police received a call of multiple people fighting near the restaurant’s parking lot.

While police were en route, officers received reports of shots fired, said Whitehall police Lt. Chad Wilder.

After further investigation, it was determined that two male suspects had brandished guns, and one is believed to have fired several rounds at a vehicle fleeing from the scene.

As officers arrived at the scene, the Bexley man attempted to flee in a pickup truck, driving around a cruiser and into an adjacent parking lot, according to reports.

The man was ordered out of the vehicle at gunpoint and taken into custody, police said.

No weapons were found in the man’s vehicle, but he was found to be in possession of cocaine and was arrested, reports said.

Police also observed a smear of blood on the driver’s side of the vehicle and the tailgate, according to reports.

Officers learned the man was not involved in the shooting but was an acquaintance of the victims and witnesses at the scene, reports said.

Five 9 mm shell casings were recovered at the scene, according to reports.

Reports did not indicate the nature of any injuries stemming from the alleged shooting.

Whitehall police released video stills of two male suspects believed to have been involved in the shooting.

Those who can identify either suspect are asked to call police at 614-237-6333

In other recent Whitehall police reports:

• Burglaries were reported at 3:55 p.m. Feb. 20 on the 4400 block of East Mound Street; at 9:05 p.m. Feb. 20 on the 800 block of Valerie Lane; and at 2:10 p.m. Feb. 22 on the first block of Beechwood Road.

• Thefts were reported at 6:20 p.m. Feb. 20 on the 5000 block of Dimson Drive South; at 7:55 a.m. Feb. 21 on the first block of Parklawn Boulevard; at 8:50 p.m. Feb. 21 on the 4100 block of Elbern Avenue; at 7:25 p.m. Feb. 22 on the 400 block of South Hamilton Road; at 3:35 p.m. Feb. 25 on the 600 block of South Hamilton Road; and at 10:55 p.m. Feb. 25 on the 900 block of Heritage Drive West.

• Assaults were reported at 9:25 a.m. Feb. 22 on the 3800 block of East Broad Street; and at 3:45 p.m. Feb. 23 on the 4200 block of East Broad Street.

• Property destruction was reported at 3 a.m. Feb. 21 on the 5300 block of Great Oak Drive; at 4:55 p.m. Feb. 23 on the 4600 block of Morris Avenue; at 5:35 p.m. Feb. 23 on the 3700 block of East Broad Street; at 9:20 p.m. Feb. 24 and at 9:45 p.m. Feb. 25 on the 4200 block of Beechlawn Road; and at 7:45 a.m. Feb. 25 on the 400 block of North Hamilton Road.

• A vehicle was reported stolen at 11:50 p.m. Feb. 22 on the 900 block of Beechwood Road.

• Police responded to a report of shots fired at 12:15 a.m. Feb. 22 at East Main Street and Elaine Road.