Grandview Heights Schools' multiyear facilities construction project has led to a change in voting location for residents who live in the Columbus 33-D and 33-G and Grandview B precincts.

The new voting location will be Trinity United Methodist Church, 1581 Cambridge Blvd., Marble Cliff.

On primary day, March 17, the Franklin County Board of Elections will have signs and staff at Grandview Heights High School -- the previous voting location -- informing voters of the new site.

A notice about the voting-location change is being mailed this week to voters in the affected precincts. About 3,050 registered voters live in the precincts.

Voters still can vote early by mail or in-person at the board of elections, 1700 Morse Road, through March 16.

Applications for an absentee ballot can be obtained through the board's website, vote.franklincountyohio.gov, or by calling the board office at 614-525-3470.

afroman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekAfroman