New Albany has rezoned about 95 acres at the northwest corner of state Route 161 and Beech Road.

Tom Rubey, development director for the New Albany Co., said the company requested the rezoning to expand the permitted uses to include medical buildings and hospitals. All other underlying zoning would remain the same on the land, he said, including the retail outlets along Beech and Smith’s Mill roads.

Rubey said the land is being farmed, and the New Albany Co. is marketing the property.

New Albany City Council on March 3 voted 7-0 to approve the rezoning ordinance.

The land is in Licking County, according to a legislative report to council members. According to the report, the zoning still includes such uses as retail, personal-service and hotel developments. It adds such medical uses as hospitals, in-patient surgery centers, ambulatory-care facilities, medical-related offices, skilled-nursing and rehabilitation facilities and even a helipad. The medical-use buildings could be a maximum of 80 feet high.

City spokesman Scott McAfee said the city has a similarly zoned area near the U.S. Route 62 interchange, with Mount Carmel Health System’s New Albany Surgery Hospital and associated medical-office uses.

“The rezoning will allow the user to market more broadly to users that will serve the New Albany community and surrounding areas,” he said.

McAfee said the land is in the New Albany International Business Park, which includes 5,000 acres in total and nearly 13 million square feet of commercial space.

He said the more than $5 billion in private investment in the business park has produced more than $74.1 million in property-tax and income-tax revenues for the New Albany-Plain Local School District.

McAfee said income taxes constitute 84% of general-fund revenue for city services, such as police protection, leaf protection and snow removal, as well as road improvements.

Council members also voted 7-0 to approve a resolution authorizing City Manager Joseph Stefanov to enter into an agreement with Franklin County for the shared improvement and maintenance of the Dublin-Granville Road bridge over Rocky Fork Creek in New Albany.

According to the legislative report, New Albany and Columbus each will contribute $95,000 toward the bridge-replacement project to extend the bridge 10 feet for pedestrian access. Part of the replacement project, which will total $1,200,000 in construction, will include incorporating a 10-foot-wide walking area on the bridge.

Construction is expected to begin in June, McAfee said, and the bridge will be closed during the project. He said the project is expected to be completed before the start of the 2020-21 school year in August.

The first day of school is Aug. 19, according to the New Albany-Plain Local website, napls.us.

