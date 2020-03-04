Dublin’s new pedestrian bridge spanning the Scioto River has a name: the Dublin Link.

The name was a product of a community-input process that received 1,400 submissions, said Lindsay Weisenauer, a Dublin public-affairs officer.

The bridge is scheduled to be opened to the public during a celebration Friday, March 13.

A light show is planned for 8 p.m., as well as special effects focusing on the bridge. At 8:30 p.m., the span will be opened to the public. The light show will run until 11 p.m.

Construction for the bridge began in February 2017, Weisenauer said. The construction cost was $22.6 million.

Megan O’Callahan, the city’s deputy city manager and chief operating officer, said city officials are proud of the design. The city worked with Kokosing Construction Co. Inc. to build the bridge, she said.

In the first year, work included forming and pouring the concrete for the main tower, she said. The second year included fabricating steel beams and the cable system, working with companies in Europe and in the U.S.

“We’re really proud of the end result,” she said.

The city worked with architect Endrestudio of Emeryville, California, on the design, O’Callahan said.

The architect shared multiple concepts during public meetings in 2012 and 2013, and the Dublin community and its leaders “fell in love with and embraced” the suspension-bridge design, she said.

The bridge’s S curve is meant to echo the river meandering through the city, she said.

Matt Earman, director of parks and recreation, said the bridge is an iconic piece that connects Dublin’s Historic District west of the river with the Bridge Park development east of the river. Riverside Crossing Park on the banks of the river will offer places to stop along the way, he said.

Earman said the park’s west plaza is near completion.

Most of the remaining work will be on the east side of the river, he said. A temporary access way for pedestrians from the east plaza will be in place during construction.

Earman said he hopes to have the permanent upper plaza open by the end of the year.

Earman said the lower plaza should be open by the end of 2021.

Nelson Yoder with Crawford Hoying, the firm developing Bridge Park, said the bridge opening would increase foot traffic in the development, which Crawford Hoying has been preparing for the past seven years.

“We’re thrilled about it,” he said.

The community celebration for the bridge opening is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. March 13, with music in two locations -- Bridge Park Avenue between Riverside Drive and Longshore Street and on North Riverview Street.

During the celebration, several streets will be closed. North High Street will be closed from 7:15 to 9:30 p.m. northbound between Bridge Street (state Route 161) and Rock Cress Parkway and southbound between North Street and Rock Cress Parkway.

Darby Street will be one way, northbound only, north of Bridge Street from 7:15 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

North Riverview Street will be closed between North Street and North High Street from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Bridge Park Avenue also will be closed at the same time between Riverside Drive and Longshore Street.

Longshore Street will be closed between Tuller Ridge Drive and Bridge Park Avenue from 6 a.m. March 12 to 6 p.m. March 15 for a tent party at Fado.

