BYESVILLE — The Cambridge Barbershop Chordial Chorus will present its annual cabaret dinner show at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Stop 9 Church of Christ in Byesville.



Dave Wilson will serve as master of ceremonies, and dinner will be prepared and served by Stop 9 Stepping Stones.



As seating is limited, reservations for the dinner cabaret are required. Call Attorney Don Brown, 740-432-5638; Dr. B.K. Jones, 740-439-5551; or contact any member of Chordial Chorus for tickets. Early reservations are suggested.



Cost of the dinner and show is $25, and proceeds are used to promote local school music programs. The reservation deadline is 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 12.



Chordial’s 2020 show, "Holiday Parade," will feature Chordial Chorus under the direction of Dr. Jones; the quartets Brothers, The Loves, Four Flats and Popular Demand; and the John Glenn Men’s Quartet. Harmony Camp Youth attendees will also appear in the show.



Chordial Chorus rehearses from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays at Jones Family Dentistry, 61360 Southgate Road, Cambridge. Men, ages 14 and up, who like to sing four-part harmony are invited to attend rehearsals.



Chordial’s mission is to encourage a cappella singing in the community and schools while providing scholarships for high school students to attend the annual youth Harmony Camps.



Chordial is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Funds raised by the cabaret are used for scholarships and support for local high school music programs.