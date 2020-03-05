Following are Columbus and Franklin County Metropolitan Park District programs for March 5-12.

Battelle-Darby Creek Metro Park

1775 Darby Creek Drive, Galloway

Night at the Nature Center, 5 p.m. March 7 at the Nature Center. Guests can view nocturnal animals in the 53-foot living stream.

Howl at the Moon, 6 p.m. March 8 at the Wagtail Trailhead. Guests can take a 2-mile hike with their dog.

Full Worm Moon Hike, 7 p.m. March 9 at the Ranger Station. Visitors can take a 4-mile hike through fields and forests.

Preschoolers: Slithery Snakes, 9:30 and 11 a.m. March 10 at the Nature Center. Children can learn about snakes through stories and crafts.

Blacklick Woods Metro Park

6975 E. Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg

Morning Coffee and Wildlife Watch, 8 to 10 a.m. March 7 at the Nature Center. Guests can view animals through the center's windows and have coffee.

Maple Sugaring, 1 p.m. March 7 at the Nature Center. Guests can learn how sap becomes syrup through a maple sugaring demonstration.

Spring Forward, 4 p.m. March 8 at the Nature Center. Guests can join a naturalist on a 6-mile walk through all of the park's trails.

Preschoolers: Secret Life of Swamps, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. March 11 at Beech Maple Lodge. Children can learn about animals that live in swamps and wetlands through stories, activities and crafts.

Blendon Woods Metro Park

4265 state Route 161 E., Westerville

Toddlers in Nature: Spirals, 9:30 and 11 a.m. March 5 at the Nature Center. Chidlren ages 3 and younger can learn about nature through stories, activities and a walk.

First Friday Storytime, 10 a.m. March 6 at the Nature Center. Children ages 3-7 can listen to stories and participate in activities about animals and nature.

Bird Hike: Waterfowl, 9 a.m. March 8 at the Nature Center. Guests can take a 1-mile hike on a paved trail to look for migrating ducks.

Project Feederwatch, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 7 and 8 at the Nature Center. Guests can collect data about bird distribution as part of this citizen-science project.

Coffee, Cocoa and Birds, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 7 and 8 at the Nature Center. Visitors can view birds through the windows and have coffee and cocoa.

Toddlers in Nature: Up in the Garden and Down in the Dirt, 9:30 and 11 a.m. at the Nature Center. Children can learn about nature through stories, activities and a walk.

Glacier Ridge Metro Park

9801 Hyland Croy Road, Plain City

Families: Salamander Search, 10 to 11:30 a.m. March 8 at the Shelter House. Participants will seek these elusive amphibians in the vernal pool. Bring rain boots or shoes that can get wet/muddy and a change of clothing.

Highbanks Metro Park

9466 U.S. 23 N., Lewis Center

Dog Hike, 4 to 5:30 p.m. March 7 at the Nature Center. Guests can take a 3.5-mile hike with their dog.

For Families: Backyard Birds Open House, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 8 at the Nature Center. Guests can learn to identify various bird species and watch them at the bird feeders.

For Adults: Eagle Watch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 11 at the Nature Center. Adults ages 18 and older can take a 3-mile hike to look for bald eagles.

Preschool: Amphibians, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. March 12 at the Nature Center. Children can learn about amphibians through stories, crafts and a visit from the park's education animals.

Homestead

4675 Cosgray Road, Hilliard

Preschool: Salamanders, 10 and 11 a.m. March 11-12 at the Nature Center. Children can learn about salamanders through stories, crafts and activities.

Inniswood Metro Gardens

940 Hempstead Road, Westerville

Gardening for Bees, 10 a.m. to noon March 7 at the Greenhouse Multipurpose Center. Guests ages 18 and older can learn about bees and how to encourage them to visit their garden, then make a bee house to take home.

Growing Dahlias, 2 to 4 p.m. March 8 at the Innis House. Guests ages 18 and older can learn how to start and maintain dahlia tubers with members of the Greater Columbus Dahlia Society.

Scioto Audubon Metro Park

400 W. Whittier St., Columbus

Preschool Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m. March 5, 7 and 12 at Grange Insurance Audubon. Children ages 3-5 can listen to stories about nature.

Weekly Bird Hike, 10 to 11:30 a.m. March 7 at Grange Insurance Audubon. Guests can look for birds in the park.

Sharon Woods Metro Park

6911 Cleveland Ave., Westerville

Skydancer Saturday, 6:30 p.m. March 7 at the Apple Ridge Bulletin Board. Guests can view the aerial display of the American woodcock.

For Adults: Metro Parks Hiking Club, 2 p.m. March 7 at the Apple Ridge Bulletin Board. Adults ages 18 and older can take a 2-mile hike.

Fast-Paced Adult Full Moon Hike, 7:45 p.m. March 8 at the Apple Ridge Bulletin Board. Adults ages 18 and older can take a fast-paced 2.8-mile hike along gravel, paved and natural surface trails.

Homeschoolers: Nature's Stinkers, 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m. March 11 at Spring Hollow Lodge. Children ages 6-12 can explore nature's smelliest plants and animals and learn why they smell bad.

Three Creeks Park

3860 Bixby Road, Groveport

Eagle Watch Weekend, 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m. March 7 at the Madison Christian Church Parking Lot. Guests can take a 1-mile off-trail walk to view nesting bald eagles through a spotting scope.

For Adults: Eagle Watch, 2 to 3:30 p.m. March 8 at the Madison Christian Church parking lot. Guests ages 18 and older can take a 1-mile off-trail walk to view nesting bald eagles through a spotting scope.

Interpreters and assistive listening devices for persons with hearing impairments are available for any program. Call 891-0700 (TDD 895-6240) to schedule these services.

